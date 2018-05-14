Lowndes Co. senior dies after accident in St. Augustine

A Lowndes High School senior died after going missing at St. Augustine Beach Sunday afternoon. According to our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times, Jaylen Lott, 18, went missing while swimming at a beach in Florida.
