DCHS graduate finds success after AHS consolidation

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A soon-to-be Dougherty Comprehensive High School graduate is proving you can do anything if you put your mind to it. Carterion Whitlock has been accepted to more than 20 schools across the US, including Purdue, UGA, Mercer and the University of California San Diego. 

