New splash park to open just in time for summer

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Chehaw Park has a new way for you to cool down this summer. The new splash park is set to open just in time to beat the heat. Plans for the park were announced back in February. Crews are out there now and construction is already underway. 

