SWGA Commission wins huge award for outstanding leadership in GA - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SWGA Commission wins huge award for outstanding leadership in GA

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

A Southwest Georgia Commissioner was recently awarded for public service and outstanding leadership in county government. Early County Commissioner Jeffrey Haynes Sr., received the 2018 A-C-C-G Emory Greene Leadership Award. 

Powered by Frankly