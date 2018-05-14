SWGA Commission wins huge award for outstanding leadership in GA

A Southwest Georgia Commissioner was recently awarded for public service and outstanding leadership in county government. Early County Commissioner Jeffrey Haynes Sr., received the 2018 A-C-C-G Emory Greene Leadership Award.
