Monday - Boating safety, pt. 2

The conversation continues with Eric White of the GA DNR, all about safe boating for everyone. He offers an important reminder about having a designated skipper if there will be alcohol on board. Check out the details regarding who can and should take safe boating courses and how to find them. 

