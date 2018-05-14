Monday - Boating safety, pt. 1

Karla's guest this day joins us from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. Game Warden First Class Eric White brings a lot of valuable information regarding everything you need to know before taking any type of boat out on the lakes and rivers this summer.
