Friday - Summer programs by Albany Rec & Parks - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - Summer programs by Albany Rec & Parks

With all the programs and events in the works at Albany Recreation & Parks, it's a wonder Kristin Caso has time to sit down with Karla to talk about it all, but we're glad she fits us into her schedule! In addition to fun family events on the weekend, you'll hear about wonderful programs to keep the kids active and happy during their break from school. 

Powered by Frankly