Friday - Get that home A/C summer ready!

Karla talks with Billy Goodson of Pollock Heating & Cooling about a very timely topic now that the weather has just turned summer-like. They discuss all the ways you can improve the efficiency and extend the life of your home cooling system, and when it is a good idea to consult a professional technician.
