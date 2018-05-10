Thursday - Fabulous Friday in Moultrie

Karla's guests have a great way for you to combine your Mothers Day shopping with a fun evening out: head to downtown Moultrie for Fabulous Friday. Many of their popular shops and restaurants will be open late, and there will be musicians performing on various sidewalks.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.