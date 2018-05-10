Thursday - Fabulous Friday in Moultrie - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Fabulous Friday in Moultrie

Karla's guests have a great way for you to combine your Mothers Day shopping with a fun evening out: head to downtown Moultrie for Fabulous Friday. Many of their popular shops and restaurants will be open late, and there will be musicians performing on various sidewalks. 

