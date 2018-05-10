Thursday - Law Enforcement Memorial

The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is an annual event, and is observed nationally. The Albany Sheriff's Department will host this year's event on May 17th, and invites the public to attend. This is an opportunity to honor the memory of those who laid down their lives to protect their communities, and to show support to the families they left behind.
