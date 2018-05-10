Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, May 10 - Larry Harold

Larry Harold is new to Americus-Sumter, but no stranger to South Georgia-style living. The Panthers' new football coach got his start at Macon County down in Montezuma in 2012. Americus is his fourth head coaching job since, and it's an opportunity he said he couldn't pass up. Harold will be taking over for Erik Soliday who spent the past three seasons in Sumter County and leaves Harold with the reigning Region 1-AAAA champs.