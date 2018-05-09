Witness runs from Dougherty Co. courthouse during testimony - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Witness runs from Dougherty Co. courthouse during testimony

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A witness testifying during a Dougherty County Superior Court trial Wednesday took off running from the courthouse. Prosecutors said the witness was testifying during the child molestation trial for Roger Bowen when Judge Willie Lockette called for a short recess.  

