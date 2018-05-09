Gov. Deal signs Abandoned Mobile Home Act - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Deal signs Abandoned Mobile Home Act

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Two South Georgia lawmakers, Darrel Ealum of Albany and John Corbett of Valdosta, helped write the legislation. Ealum says it will help clean up "old ugly eyesores" and gives landowners a voice they previously didn't have.

