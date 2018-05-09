MCLB says it did not endorse state representative

The Marine Corps Logistics Base said photos taken of Marines at the base were used in a campaign ad, without the consent of those Marines or the Marine Corps.Officials with MCLB said photos taken in January and February were used in a campaign ad by Representative Darrel Ealum.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.