MCLB says it did not endorse state representative

By Neil Entz, News Content Specialist
The Marine Corps Logistics Base said photos taken of Marines at the base were used in a campaign ad, without the consent of those Marines or the Marine Corps.Officials with MCLB said photos taken in January and February were used in a campaign ad by Representative Darrel Ealum. 

