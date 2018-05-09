Oscar the sloth visits WALB

Oscar was letting everyone know that in May, with every Happy Meal sold in the Middle and South Georgia McDonald's franchises, there is a voucher for a free child's ticket for Wild Adventures. You can redeem the voucher at Wild Adventures with a paid adult admission through July 31.
