Oscar the sloth visits WALB

By Neil Entz, News Content Specialist
Oscar was letting everyone know that in May, with every Happy Meal sold in the Middle and South Georgia McDonald's franchises, there is a voucher for a free child's ticket for Wild Adventures. You can redeem the voucher at Wild Adventures with a paid adult admission through July 31.

