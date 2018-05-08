Kindle Lodge to help families of veterans with mental health - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Kindle Lodge to help families of veterans with mental health

By Neil Entz, News Content Specialist
One organization in Brooks County is taking steps to help the veterans and their families move forward after going to war. Kindle Lodge will be working with local churches and law enforcement to help create opportunities for veterans to receive help.

