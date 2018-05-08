Tift Regional presents mobile healthcare bus

The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation is in the process of receiving a Mobile Healthcare Bus. The bus would consist of two exam rooms, two waiting rooms, nurses stations, and a restroom. They will provide health screenings and provide quality care at a lower cost.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.