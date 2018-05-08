Tift Regional presents mobile healthcare bus - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tift Regional presents mobile healthcare bus

By Neil Entz, News Content Specialist
Connect

The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation is in the process of receiving a Mobile Healthcare Bus. The bus would consist of two exam rooms, two waiting rooms, nurses stations, and a restroom. They will provide health screenings and provide quality care at a lower cost. 

Powered by Frankly