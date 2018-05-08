Canadian woman's Snap goes viral after arrest in Cook County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Canadian woman's Snap goes viral after arrest in Cook County

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect

"OK, I'm in the back of a police car, I'm in cuffs.," said Emily Nield as she sat in the back of a Cook County deputy's vehicle. Emily, a Canadian woman, posted a Snapchat video from the back of a Cook County Sheriff's vehicle last month after she was arrested for not having a valid driver's license.

Powered by Frankly