Hahira waits for GDOT decision on railroad crossing

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The fate of one dangerous railroad crossing in Hahira officially rests in the hands of the Georgia Department of Transportation. City council members voted last week to deny the Norfolk Southern Railway petition that would close the crossing on Lawson Street.

