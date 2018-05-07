2019 city budget brings good news to citizens of Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

2019 city budget brings good news to citizens of Albany

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The budget for 2019 will be the major topic of discussion for leaders at the Albany City Commission meeting Tuesday. Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said there's a number of new initiatives they are looking to create through the budget for 2019. She said they will fully be able to fund the projects without citizens seeing increases in property or utility taxes. 

