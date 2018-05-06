Neighbors react to Cordele murder investigation

Sheena Jones' aunt said she can't believe this shooting happened on her street, let alone, that her niece is now fighting for her life in the hospital. Neighbors said it's tough, but its when tragedy strikes that communities join closer together.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.