UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after morning shooting in Cordele

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Police in Cordele say one person died after a shooting this morning. It happened on the 400 block of E. 21st Avenue. 2 people were shot. One died and the other was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital in critical condition.

