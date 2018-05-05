UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after morning shooting in Cordele

Police in Cordele say one person died after a shooting this morning. It happened on the 400 block of E. 21st Avenue. 2 people were shot. One died and the other was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital in critical condition.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.