2-car wreck sends 7 to the hospital in Worth Co.

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Seven people went to the hospital after a two-car wreck at a busy Worth County intersection. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Highway 300 and Highway 32.

