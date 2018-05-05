2-car wreck sends 7 to the hospital in Worth Co.

Seven people went to the hospital after a two-car wreck at a busy Worth County intersection. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Highway 300 and Highway 32.
