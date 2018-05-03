Dougherty County in need of employees - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty County in need of employees

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Many organizations deal with attrition, and Dougherty County is dealing with vacancies in services including EMS, the jail, and the county government. Interim County Administrator Michael McCoy said lack of competitive pay is one of the reasons the county has been challenged in filling positions. 

