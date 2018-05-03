Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, May 3 - Dave Baltenberger

Thanks to a physics teacher, the Lee County girl's soccer program has been consistently moving in the right direction. Kentucky-native Dave Baltenberger took over as the head coach in 2009. Since then, all he's done is win 124 games and make the playoffs every single season. Unlike many coaches to have joined the show, Baltenberger's journey to Lee County had little to do with the sport of soccer. Still, he's seen success on the sidelines out at Trojan Field.

