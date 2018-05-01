UPDATE: Albany Police search for shooting suspects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Albany Police search for shooting suspects

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Albany Police are continuing their search for four suspects involved in the drive-by shooting of a man Tuesday morning. Police said Jaboris Cato, 22, was shot in the left forearm as he walked on South Shadowlawn Drive about 11 a.m.

