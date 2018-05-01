Aspen Dental to offer free dentistry to veterans

Like millions of Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it, and several are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration. Nearly 500 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to 5,000 veterans on Saturday, June 9.
