Aspen Dental to offer free dentistry to veterans - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Aspen Dental to offer free dentistry to veterans

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Like millions of Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it, and several are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration. Nearly 500 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to 5,000 veterans on Saturday, June 9.  

Powered by Frankly