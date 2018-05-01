Thomas Co. students named in Duke TIP program - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. students named in Duke TIP program

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Four Thomas County middle school students are being recognized this week after being named in the Duke University Talent Identification Program. In 6th Grade, Bishop Jackson, Caleb Kinneer, Gavin Melnick, and Campbell Smith scored in the 95th percentile on their standardized testing, qualifying them for the program.

