Consulting firm gives update on disaster recovery funds for Georgia

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Dougherty County commissioners received an update about the nearly $65 million funds the state will receive for storm recovery. The commissioners partnered with the consulting firm, Cornerstone Government Affairs, along with Senator Johnny Isakson, Congressman Sanford Bishop and Governor Nathan Deal, to get funding.

