Consulting firm gives update on disaster recovery funds for Georgia

Dougherty County commissioners received an update about the nearly $65 million funds the state will receive for storm recovery. The commissioners partnered with the consulting firm, Cornerstone Government Affairs, along with Senator Johnny Isakson, Congressman Sanford Bishop and Governor Nathan Deal, to get funding.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.