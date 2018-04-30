DCSS to host super summer camp sign up event - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCSS to host super summer camp sign up event

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Dougherty County parents may want to carve out some time Saturday, to stop by Merry Acres Middle School, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The school system is hosting a "Super Summer Saturday" event for parents to sign kids up for camps. 

Powered by Frankly