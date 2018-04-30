DCSS to host super summer camp sign up event

Dougherty County parents may want to carve out some time Saturday, to stop by Merry Acres Middle School, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The school system is hosting a "Super Summer Saturday" event for parents to sign kids up for camps.
