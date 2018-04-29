Chehaw feeding program includes alligators, rhinos, and more - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Chehaw feeding program includes alligators, rhinos, and more

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
This month Chehaw started their seasonal zoo animal feeding program for the public. This weekend the park had multiple alligator feeding sessions.  Guests were able to feed two dozen alligators with forty pounds of food throughout the weekend.  

