Thomasville parade to focus on volunteer work

Folks in Thomasville said volunteer work is the backbone of the community. Volunteering stretches back to Thomasville's inception when local churches first provided a support network for early Thomas County settlers.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.