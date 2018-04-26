Store owners prepare for thousands of visitors during Thomasville Rose Show

Stores in Downtown Thomasville are preparing for the thousands of people that are expected to be in town over the next three days. The 97th annual Rose Show and Festival is expected to bring 30,000 people into downtown Thomasville throughout the weekend.
