STDs at record high in Southwest Georgia

Sexually Transmitted Diseases are at an all-time high in Southwest Georgia, raising major concerns for the Southwest Public Health District. Officials with Georgia's Department of Public Health said the number of people with STDs in South Georgia is at the highest level ever.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.