Liberty House in need of donations for domestic violence victims

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
With a large number of domestic violence victims in Dougherty County, one organization is hosting a 'Day of Service'  Saturday to collect donations. The Albany Women's Club will be at the Walmart on Ledo Road, collecting household items like dishes and bed linen for the Liberty House.

