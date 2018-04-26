Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, April 26 - Amber Barker

Tonight, Sports Talk makes history with the first show featuring softball and who better to join the show than Albany State's Amber Barker. She's in her fourth year in the Good Life City, but just her second year coaching the Lady Rams. What she's done in season number two has been unprecedented which is saying something for a program that has five SIAC championships under its belt.
