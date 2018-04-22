Dialogue, April 22 Part 3

Karla Heath-Sands spotlights the Village Community Garden with Mark Latimore and Sam X. Dialogue also spotlights Jamye Cox Cobb and Kent Nance, the hosts of a homebuying seminar, Unlocking the Doors to Home Ownership.
