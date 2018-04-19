Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, April 19 - James Frey

South Georgia Tech's Lady Jets have won 162 games over the past six years and six seasons ago is when James Frey took over the already successful program and evolved it into a national contender. Frey has led the Lady Jets to four National Junior College Athletics Association Sweet 16 appearances in the past five seasons and now the Brunswick native James Frey makes his first appearance on Sports Talk.
