State high court affirms life sentence for Valdosta killer

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and life sentence of a Valdosta man who killed one man, and shot another, and left him to die. The second man lived, and testified against Lewis Mitchell Jr., in court. 

