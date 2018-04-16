Worth Co. man's life sentence upheld - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Worth Co. man's life sentence upheld

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

A Worth County man who was convicted of the bizarre murder of his wife in 2008 has lost his appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court. Jacob White was 29 when he was found guilty of the beating death of 55-year-old Linda White. 

Powered by Frankly