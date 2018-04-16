Monday - Deerfield Windsor's spring musical - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday - Deerfield Windsor's spring musical

Deerfield Windsor School presents their spring musical stage show, Disney's "The Little Mermaid."  Expect to hear all the familiar hit songs from the movie everyone loved, plus some new songs that were written especially for the stage version. Get dates and ticket information from the show's director and one of the leading players. 

