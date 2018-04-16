Monday - Phoebe Foundation's big event

The Phoebe Foundation Golf Classic is an annual event that raises funds for organizations that benefit the community. This year, proceeds will be used to build a new, bigger and better "Light House," a home away from home for Phoebe patients and their families, since the original building sustained storm damage. Find out how to register for the tournament, and all about the big party the night before!
