Red Cross in need of blood donations before the next storm and disasters

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of blood, and it's even more needed during tragedies and severe storms.. That's according to the American Red Cross. South Georgia chapter leaders said they need more blood donations before another disaster.

