Students test water robotics skills

It was a day full of water and robots Saturday at the Albany Area YMCA. Students from Lee and Cobb counties created robots that can swim. The middle school teams competed against each other for both speed and finesse.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.