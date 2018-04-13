Friday - Mitchell County Pro Tennis Invitational - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - Mitchell County Pro Tennis Invitational

The annual Mitchell County Pro Tennis Invitational is in its 43rd year! This 3-day tournament is reputed to be the biggest event of this type in the Southeast, and maybe the entire nation. With the support of local businesses and generous individuals, this tournament provides much-needed funds to many worthy community organizations. 

