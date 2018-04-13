Friday - 'All That Jazz' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - 'All That Jazz'

The Albany Chorale is planning their festive end-of-season concert and fundraiser, "All That Jazz." It will feature classic songs by great composers such as George Gershwin, Hoagy Carmichael and Cole Porter. Find out how to get tickets for this wonderful dinner show, and who the special guest soloist will be! 

