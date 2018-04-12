Brazilian company will build guns in Bainbridge - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Brazilian company will build guns in Bainbridge

Governor Nathan Deal announced Thursday that Taurus USA, a leading firearms manufacturer, will create 300 jobs and invest more than $22.5 million in infrastructure and operations to establish a firearms manufacturing plant in Bainbridge. Officials said the company is relocating to Georgia from its Miami, Florida headquarters.

