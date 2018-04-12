Thursday - Busy April at The Patticake House

There is much going on at Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House, as well as the young organization known as the Alliance for Children. These organizations identify and provide support for abused children and their non-offending caregivers and family members, among other related services. They also offer training opportunities and informational presentations, two of which are taking place this month, along with their annual fundraiser. We have the details for you here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.