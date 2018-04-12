Thursday - Busy April at The Patticake House - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Busy April at The Patticake House

There is much going on at Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House, as well as the young organization known as the Alliance for Children. These organizations identify and provide support for abused children and their non-offending caregivers and family members, among other related services. They also offer training opportunities and informational presentations, two of which are taking place this month, along with their annual fundraiser. We have the details for you here. 

Powered by Frankly