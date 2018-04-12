Thursday - Jazzin the Quarters

Renaissance Connection presents the spring edition of Jazzin the Quarters, with a special appearance by the Groove Centric Band featuring vocalist Heather Hayes, daughter of the legendary Isaac Hayes. Find out all the details here, of what is sure to be an extraordinary evening of entertainment, all to benefit and promote the arts in South Georgia.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.