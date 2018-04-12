Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, April 12 - Will Smith

On Sports Talk, Theo and John highlight the career of Cook County native Will Smith who took the head baseball coaching job in Sylvester back in 2000. Smith's Worth County baseball program has been on a steady rise of late. He's led them to three region championships, including last season when he was named region coach of the year for the third time. The former three-sport athlete has coached or played in over 15,000 games from high school through college.